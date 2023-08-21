Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $21.33

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,674 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bilibili by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $29,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

