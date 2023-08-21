Financial Comparison: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) & QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International 0.32% -0.46% 0.52% QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tarena International and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuantaSing Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Tarena International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.18%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 24.52%. Given Tarena International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

This table compares Tarena International and QuantaSing Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $357.84 million 0.07 $12.11 million $0.05 47.61 QuantaSing Group $403.17 million 1.06 -$32.82 million N/A N/A

Tarena International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuantaSing Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of QuantaSing Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Tarena International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tarena International beats QuantaSing Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services. The company offers education courses in information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, data analysis and business intelligence, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, Python programming basics, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company operates TMOOC.cn, an online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. It also provides marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

