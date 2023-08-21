Critical Comparison: Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) and Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Gold Road Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gold Road Resources and Sabre Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Road Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Road Resources and Sabre Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Road Resources N/A N/A N/A $0.00 1,111.11 Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 66.98 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.00

Gold Road Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre Gold Mines. Sabre Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Road Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Road Resources and Sabre Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Road Resources N/A N/A N/A Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Summary

Gold Road Resources beats Sabre Gold Mines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Road Resources

(Get Free Report)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010. Gold Road Resources Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.