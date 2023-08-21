Comparing Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AngloGold Ashanti and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 2 0 1 0 1.67 Taseko Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.05%. Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $2.77, suggesting a potential upside of 111.45%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

24.2% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Taseko Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.50 billion 1.51 $297.00 million $1.74 9.34 Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.26 -$19.98 million ($0.04) -32.75

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines -2.88% 3.40% 0.92%

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Taseko Mines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia. It also holds 92.5% interest in the Cerro Vanguardia project situated in Argentina; 70% interest in the Tropicana property in Australia; and 85% interest in the Siguiri project in Guinea. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

