Financial Analysis: Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) versus GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -41.11% -458.43% -18.82% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 19.07% 16.16% 9.13%

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

15.3% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sequans Communications and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $60.55 million 2.22 -$9.01 million ($0.42) -6.60 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.86 billion 3.76 $1.45 billion $2.71 19.89

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sequans Communications and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 13 0 2.93

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus price target of $3.01, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $76.19, suggesting a potential upside of 41.32%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Sequans Communications.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Sequans Communications on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

