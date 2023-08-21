Comparing ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) & Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simulations Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ECARX presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Simulations Plus has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.86%. Given ECARX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

2.1% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX N/A N/A -31.42% Simulations Plus 18.74% 6.20% 5.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECARX and Simulations Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $3.96 billion 0.04 -$223.18 million N/A N/A Simulations Plus $53.91 million 17.11 $12.48 million $0.51 90.77

Simulations Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECARX.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats ECARX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems toxicology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; IPFsym; and MITOsym. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

