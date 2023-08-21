Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $30.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.