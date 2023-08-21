Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$23.18

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARX. ATB Capital raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

ARC Resources Company Profile

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.05. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$21.00.

(Get Free Report

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.