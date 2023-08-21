Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $44.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Merus stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

