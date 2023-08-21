Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $194.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.81.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

TT stock opened at $196.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.51. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

