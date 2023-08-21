Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $462.78 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.12 and a 200-day moving average of $463.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

