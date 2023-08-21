Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

(Get Free Report

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.