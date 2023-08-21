TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $20.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

FTI opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after buying an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,060,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

