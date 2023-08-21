United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

