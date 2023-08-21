Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $45.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Trading Up 0.9 %

GLBE stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.29. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 351.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after acquiring an additional 771,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 20.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.