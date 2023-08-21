Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $45.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 351.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after acquiring an additional 771,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 20.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
