América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

