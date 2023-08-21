Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) & Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Critical Contrast

Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Bright Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Development Group $95.59 million 0.33 -$49.19 million $0.48 9.38 Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.09) -7.33

Bright Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Happiness Development Group. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Happiness Development Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A Bright Green N/A -107.30% -59.48%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Happiness Development Group and Bright Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Happiness Development Group beats Bright Green on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

