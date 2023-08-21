Head-To-Head Analysis: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 1 8 0 2.89 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus target price of $56.10, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and CBL & Associates Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.31 billion 9.20 $684.65 million $2.89 15.90 CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million 0.06 -$93.48 million N/A N/A

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 54.88% 18.63% 6.92% CBL & Associates Properties -5.42% -9.30% -1.33%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

