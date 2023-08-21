Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.08.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $220.55 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $227.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after buying an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

