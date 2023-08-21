Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) versus Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Financial Comparison

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Isabella Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $9.07 billion 1.44 $2.07 billion $4.40 6.30 Isabella Bank $79.46 million 1.98 $22.24 million $2.91 7.22

Profitability

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 20.41% 10.68% 1.03% Isabella Bank 25.64% 11.90% 1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Citizens Financial Group and Isabella Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 6 10 0 2.63 Isabella Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential upside of 36.07%. Isabella Bank has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Isabella Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

