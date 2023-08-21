Vivani Medical (VANI) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vivani Medical to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.62 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.00 billion $85.22 million 0.18

Vivani Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s rivals have a beta of 12.59, meaning that their average share price is 1,159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivani Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -407.97% -118.31% -33.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivani Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 154 677 1864 90 2.68

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 586.27%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 471.61%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivani Medical rivals beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

