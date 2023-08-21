Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

HRMY stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

