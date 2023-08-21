Critical Comparison: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) vs. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $334.53 million 0.88 $22.74 million ($0.14) -29.29 Magnite $577.07 million 1.90 -$130.32 million ($1.72) -4.65

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.8% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tremor International and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International -5.80% 2.69% 1.58% Magnite -38.65% 2.07% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tremor International and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 2 4 0 2.67 Magnite 0 2 8 0 2.80

Tremor International presently has a consensus price target of $9.10, suggesting a potential upside of 121.95%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.25%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Magnite.

Volatility and Risk

Tremor International has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

