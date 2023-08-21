Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $19.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.