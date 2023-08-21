RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Head to Head Survey

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

RADCOM has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RADCOM and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADCOM 2.03% 1.51% 1.12% Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADCOM 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RADCOM and Evolv Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Evolv Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than RADCOM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RADCOM and Evolv Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADCOM $46.05 million 2.93 -$2.26 million $0.06 152.67 Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 18.26 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -6.93

RADCOM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RADCOM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of RADCOM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RADCOM beats Evolv Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance. The company also provides solutions for mobile and fixed networks, such as 5G, long term evolution, voice over LTE, voice over Wifi, IP multimedia subsystem, voice over IP, and universal mobile telecommunication service. It sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and resellers in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Israel. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

