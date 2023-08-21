Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

