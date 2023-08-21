Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of analysts have commented on ORA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,660,000 after acquiring an additional 565,321 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,318,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,528,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,119,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,533,000 after acquiring an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,071,000 after acquiring an additional 137,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

