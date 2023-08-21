M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Head to Head Survey

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and M&F Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.68%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and M&F Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $170.03 million 1.71 $53.39 million $1.60 6.49 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 24.28% 15.05% 1.12% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats M&F Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares



Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About M&F Bancorp



M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

