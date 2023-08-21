Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,172,307 shares in the company, valued at $29,164,425.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at $163,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,532.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,172,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,164,425.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 314,908 shares of company stock worth $2,115,787. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.54 million, a PE ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 1.67. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

