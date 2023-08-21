STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

