Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,850,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,911,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,003,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after buying an additional 490,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 61,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,216,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKWD stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

