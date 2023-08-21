Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 128.33 ($1.63).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Just Group stock opened at GBX 76.90 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £799.76 million, a P/E ratio of -316.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.48. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.45 ($1.22). The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

