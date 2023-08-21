Financial Review: Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) versus Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 5.22% 5.22% 4.20% Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.12% -9.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $210.16 million 2.55 $6.20 million $0.05 56.01 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -24.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

27.7% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Endeavour Silver and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $6.04, indicating a potential upside of 115.56%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Platinum Group Metals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

