Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.12. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,425. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

