StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

