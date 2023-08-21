Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.