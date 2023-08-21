AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.69. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 56.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 292.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 89,117 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

