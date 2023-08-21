Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) & Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Yandex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Yandex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.36 billion 0.75 -$11.98 million ($0.22) -15.64 Yandex $7.42 billion 0.73 $561.10 million $2.80 5.32

Analyst Recommendations

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taboola.com and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taboola.com presently has a consensus price target of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Yandex.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.39% -0.86% -0.50% Yandex 11.73% 5.29% 2.80%

Summary

Yandex beats Taboola.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it engages in the digital advertising, ride-hailing, on-demand video, auto classifieds, maps and navigation, and smart speakers. Further, the company operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

