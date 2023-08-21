Critical Survey: Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Superior Industries International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.64 billion 0.06 $36.98 million ($0.94) -3.77

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.15%. Superior Industries International has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 436.72%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A Superior Industries International 0.77% -156.56% 3.03%

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.