Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $72.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

