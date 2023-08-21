Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Constellium has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.85.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
