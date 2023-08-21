Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE TPR opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry



Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

