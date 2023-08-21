Reviewing Rumble (RUM) and The Competition

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 292 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rumble to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rumble and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 401 1587 3332 19 2.56

Rumble currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 36.85%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -30.49% -257.88% -6.83%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Rumble and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rumble and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million -$11.40 million -23.40 Rumble Competitors $428.87 million -$9.91 million 668.29

Rumble’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rumble peers beat Rumble on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

