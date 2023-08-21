Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after buying an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

