Reviewing Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 121.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $624.81 million 4.44 -$77.61 million ($0.54) -22.20 Regency Centers $1.22 billion 8.57 $482.86 million $2.14 28.65

Analyst Recommendations

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 1 6 1 0 2.00 Regency Centers 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus price target of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -19.63% -4.05% -2.18% Regency Centers 29.33% 5.75% 3.27%

Risk and Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 39,264 beds/ units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

