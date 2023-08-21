Edward Jones Downgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Hold

Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.81 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

