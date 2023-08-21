Barclays Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $570.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $495.00 to $570.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $507.33.

Intuit stock opened at $485.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

