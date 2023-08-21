Barclays Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $144.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $204.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.91.

KEYS stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,026,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

