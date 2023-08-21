Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BASE

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $684.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,882,798.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,568 shares of company stock valued at $766,722. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 333,433 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 252,155 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Couchbase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in Couchbase by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 467,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.