Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $110.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BILL from $96.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.83.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BILL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth $210,964,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 5.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,426,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

